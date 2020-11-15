Livingston Parish confirmed 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,679 cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 380 “probable” cases and 3 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 53,338 tests. That includes 50,439 molecular tests and 2,899 antigen tests.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 196,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,895 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,092,727 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 7,589 “probable” cases and 237 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 61 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 753 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in eight of the last 10 updates. Since Oct. 4, they’ve risen by 235 statewide.
Ventilator usage decreased by four on Sunday to 58 statewide, figures show.
