Livingston Parish confirmed 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday — its most in a day yet — and one new COVID-19 related death for the fourth straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This marks the third time since the first reported death in late April that Livingston Parish has confirmed at least one new COVID-19 related death in four consecutive days (May 7-10 and July 20-24).
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,970 confirmed cases and 96 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 991 “probable” cases, a jump of 159 from Tuesday, and five “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 70,343 tests. That includes 64,338 molecular tests and 6,005 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, was 14.40 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 241,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 17,566 “probable” cases
-- 6,393 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 291 “probable” deaths
-- 3,801,983 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 21 on Wednesday to 1,537 statewide, the most since July 31 (1,546). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 26 of the last 30 updates and by 1,019 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by 12 to 177 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 20 (178).
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
