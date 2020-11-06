Livingston Parish reported a COVID-19 related death for the second straight day on Friday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This marks the first time the parish has confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in back-to-back days since Oct. 15-16. Since then, the parish has reported three new deaths.
Livingston Parish also reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the most in a single day since Oct. 16 (57).
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,357 cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 47,978 tests, a jump of 274 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 14.9 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 186,695 COVID-19 cases; 5,787 COVID-19 deaths; and 2,861,456 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 644 statewide, the most since Sept. 18 (647). Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 113 statewide since Oct. 4, including by 48 in the last four days.
Ventilator usage dropped by one on Friday to 81 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
