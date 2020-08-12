Livingston Parish reported its lowest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than a month on Wednesday, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 17 new cases to the local case count, bringing the total to 2,992. That’s the fewest new cases not attributed to an error in reporting since June 29 (14).
Wednesday’s low case count was off of 300 new tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 5.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Livingston Parish, which has conducted a total of 28,465 tests, has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just nine times since June 26 but has done so in each of the last two days.
The local death toll remained at 52.
On Wednesday, health officials added 1,179 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 134,304. That’s the first time the state has reported less than 1,200 new cases in back-to-back days since June 29-30.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,429 over the last week to bring the total to 103,512. That puts the state at about 30,792 active cases, down by 6,068 from this time last week.
Health officials confirmed 43 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,238.
Date regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, and ventilator usage was delayed on Wednesday, with health officials citing “changes in federal reporting requirements.”
As of Tuesday, there were 1,335 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 214 patients on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.