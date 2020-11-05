Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 related death in more than a week on Thursday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also added seven cases of the novel coronavirus to its ongoing tally.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,316 cases and 81 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported two new deaths since Oct. 16 and five since late September.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 47,704 tests, a jump of 180 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 185,825 cases; 5,766 deaths; and 2,842,646 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, increasing by 13 overnight to 636 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 105 statewide since Oct. 4, including by 40 in the last three days.
Ventilator usage rose by five on Thursday to 82 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the coronavirus pandemic in a 2:30 p.m. press conference Thursday.
