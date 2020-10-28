Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 related death in 12 days on Wednesday, one of 10 new deaths from the virus across the state, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,221 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. Prior to Wednesday, the parish hadn’t reported a new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 46,335 tests, a jump of 196 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 181,443 cases; 5,676 deaths; and 2,734,022 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases and 214 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,352 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 168,634. That puts the state at 12,809 confirmed active cases, an increase of 692 from this time last week.
After dropping by nine on Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 13 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 613 statewide. Ventilator usage, which saw its largest single-day increase in three months on Tuesday, dropped by 11 overnight to 80 statewide.
