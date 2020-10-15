Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 related death in nearly three weeks, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Prior to Thursday, Livingston Parish’s last reported death from the novel coronavirus came Sept. 27. Across the state, health officials confirmed 12 new deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,990 cases — an increase of eight overnight — and 77 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 43,489 tests, a jump of 288 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 2.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 173,864 cases; 5,507 deaths; and 2,542,919 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases and 200 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 16 on Thursday to 566 statewide. Despite the decrease, hospitalizations have risen by 48 in the last 11 days and in six of the last 10 updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by three on Thursday to 61.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
