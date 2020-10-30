Livingston Parish reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,232 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported one new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 46,648 tests, a jump of 143 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent and the third straight day the parish’s rate was less than 5 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 182,270 cases; 5,705 deaths; and 2,759,292 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases and 214 “probable” deaths.
Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Hurricane Zeta, the Department of Health is not reporting hospital-related data on Friday, Oct. 30. In the latest available figures on Thursday, Louisiana was reporting 612 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 79 patients on ventilators.
