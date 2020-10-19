Livingston Parish reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,089 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 44,458 tests, a jump of 74 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 5.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 175,982 cases; 5,566 deaths; and 2,594,376 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases and 200 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by three on Monday to 553 statewide. Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 35 in the last 15 days.
Ventilator usage also increased on Monday, rising by four to 64 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
