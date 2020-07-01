On a day the state reported its most new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months, Livingston Parish experienced its largest increase to date.
Livingston Parish confirmed its highest single-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus yet, adding 79 to the local case count in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, there have been a reported 983 COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish. Wednesday’s spike comes eight days after the parish reported 61 new cases, its previous high. Since June 23, Livingston Parish has reported 292 new cases.
After four straight days of no new COVID-19 related deaths, Livingston Parish added one new death to its total, bringing the local death toll to 38. The parish has reported nine new deaths since June 1.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as Tuesday, and 11,788 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 513.
Wednesday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 15.3 percent, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, the parish’s rate of positivity has been 12.5 percent off of 2,324 tests.
As of Wednesday, officials are now reporting a total of 60,178 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 2,083 from the previous day. That’s the fourth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent spike in new cases.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 17 overnight to reach 3,130 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the media regarding COVID-19 during a press conference slated for 2:30 p.m.
