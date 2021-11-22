Livingston Parish reported a bump in weekly COVID-19 vaccinations for the second straight week, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
For the week of Nov. 15-21, approximately 436 Livingston Parish residents started a vaccine series, the most since Oct. 4-10. This marks the second straight week the parish reported more vaccinations than the previous week after reaching an all-time low the week before.
To date, approximately 59,306 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, accounting for 41.7 percent of the parish’s roughly 142,000 population. That average is lower than the statewide rate of 54 percent.
So far, approximately 52,959 residents have completed a vaccine series, a total that accounts for 37.2 percent of the local population, also lower than the statewide average of 48 percent.
In other news, officials reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish and six new “probable” cases.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,701 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 234,253 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,306 initiated vaccine series; 52,959 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
