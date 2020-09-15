Livingston Parish confirmed its most new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,642 cases in Livingston Parish, a rise of 76 from the day before and the most in a single day since July 27 (82). Tuesday’s case count accounted for 17.8 percent of the state’s new cases, according to the Department of Health’s figures.
Livingston Parish’s COVID-19 related death toll remained at 71, a number that hasn’t changed in the last two days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 37,010 tests, a jump of just 296 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at a whopping 25.6 percent, more than two times worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent and only the seventh time in 27 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was below that mark.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 158,318 cases; 5,108 deaths; and 2,091,023 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases and 170 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by three from Monday and now stand at down to 667 statewide. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage dropped on Tuesday, falling by six to 99 statewide.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
