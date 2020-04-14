Livingston Parish reported one new death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the local death toll to four, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The first fatality among Livingston Parish residents was reported April 1, less than two weeks after the first confirmed case. Livingston Parish reported two new deaths on Monday before the fourth on Tuesday.
The parish reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to bring the local total to 129, according to the Department of Health.
The parish is also reporting 384 completed tests through commercial labs — up by 53 from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 52 ventilators in use, with 154 available. There are also 103 ICU beds in use, with 94 available, and 972 total hospital beds in use, with 787 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 21,518 reported cases that have resulted in 1,977 hospitalizations and 436 patients on ventilators. The statewide death toll rose by 129 overnight — the largest single-day jump to date — and now stands at 1,013, with 48 parishes reporting at least one death.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state about the COVID-19 crisis in a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.