Livingston Parish confirmed a new COVID-19 related death for the fifth straight day, the longest streak to date, in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, the local death toll stands at 47. The parish has reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including 10 in the last 26 days.
According to health officials, Livingston Parish added 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday to bring the local case count to 2,212.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 475 tests from the state lab, an increase of one from the day before, and 21,023 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 478.
That puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 9.6 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just five times since June 26.
On Friday, health officials added 2,084 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 103,734. This marks the 17th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day, including the ninth time of at least 2,000 cases since July 10.
As of Friday, Louisiana has reported 3,603 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 29 from the day before. The state has confirmed 141 new deaths in the last four days, the most in a four-day span since late April.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 1,600 on Friday, a rise of 15 from the day before. That’s the first time hospitalizations have been at at least 1,600 since May 1. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 197 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks on Thursday.
The newest order, which went into effect Friday, is currently set to expire on Aug. 7. It leaves in place most of the restrictions from the previous Phase Two order, such as 50-percent capacity for businesses allowed to be open.
In addition, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will remain in effect for the duration of Phase Two.
