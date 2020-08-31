While Livingston Parish saw its total case count of the novel coronavirus shrink on Monday, the local death toll rose by one, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,364 cases in Livingston Parish, a drop of four from Sunday. The Department of Health regularly removes cases once they’re identified as duplicates or out of state cases.
Those cases have resulted in 66 COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents. The parish has reported a new death in consecutive days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 33,574, a jump of 98 tests from Sunday.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 148,193 cases; 4,787 deaths; and 1,872,789 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased to 881 statewide, a jump of 21 in 24 hours. That’s the first time hospitalizations have dropped since Thursday.
Ventilator usage also fell to 132, a decrease of 11 from Sunday.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 1.
