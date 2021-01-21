Livingston Parish confirmed 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,240 COVID-19 cases and 133 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,371 “probable” cases, a jump of 51, and 16 “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 96,259 tests. That includes 83,060 molecular tests and 13,199 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 7-13, was 11.50 percent, a significant drop from the previous week’s rate of 18.40 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 332,973 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 45,345 “probable” cases
-- 7,928 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 514 “probable” deaths
-- 5,018,910 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 301,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the sixth time in the last eight LDH updates, falling by 58 overnight to 1,800 statewide, the fewest since Jan. 2 (1,798).
Ventilator usage also decreased, dropping by 10 to 233 across the state.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
