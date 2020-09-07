Livingston Parish reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday as well as one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,475 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 68 deaths. The parish has reported one death in back-to-back days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 35,069 tests, a jump of just 89 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 1.1 percent, marking the 15th time in 20 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 153,177 cases; 4,942 deaths; and 1,963,333 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
As a whole, the state added 4,985 new tests, marking just the second time since June 14 that the state reported less than 5,000 new tests in a single day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by three overnight and now stand at 787 statewide. Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by five in 24 hours days and is now at 124 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding his current Phase Two order, which is set to expire on Friday, Sept. 11.
