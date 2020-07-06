Livingston Parish reported its lowest overnight increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last week on Monday but added one fatality to the overall death toll, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has now confirmed 1,181 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 25 overnight and the fewest single-day jump since June 29.
However, Monday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 16.1 percent, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, Livingston Parish has confirmed 490 new cases off of 3,601 tests (13.6 positivity rate).
On Monday, the parish reported its first COVID-19 related fatality since July 1 to bring the local death toll to 39. Since June 1, Livingston Parish has reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, including two in the last 10 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous four days, and 13,065 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 155.
As of Monday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 66,327 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,161 from the previous day. That’s the seventh time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent surge in case growth.
Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the Department of Health said the new case increase “may not match” the difference between Sunday and Monday’s total case count.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by eight overnight to reach 3,188 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their sharp rise, increasing by 38 overnight to reach 964. Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 16 of the Department of Health’s last 19 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 422.
Ventilator usage also rose on Monday, increasing by four to reach 109 statewide. That’s the most COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators since May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.