Livingston Parish confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 48, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the first new death in Livingston Parish in five days, with the last coming July 24.
The parish has reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including 11 in the month of July. Last week, Livingston Parish reported at least one new COVID-19 related death for five straight days, the longest streak in the parish since the first reported death in late March.
On Wednesday, health officials added 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus to bring the case count in Livingston Parish to 2,463.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 479 tests from the state lab, an increase of four from the day before, and 22,861 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 283.
That puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 17.7 percent, much worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just six times since June 26.
As of Wednesday, Louisiana was reporting 112,773 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,735 from the day before. This comes one day after the state reported the lowest number of new cases in a single day since July 6.
According to health officials, 92 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 31 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 22-29.
On Wednesday, health officials added 69 deaths to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,769 fatalities. That’s the most deaths in a single day since April 21 (77) and the fourth-most in a day to date.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 12,790 over the last week to bring the total to 74,246. That puts the state at 38,527, active cases, up by 629 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day on Wednesday, falling by 39 overnight to 1,544. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the states reopening plan, have dropped by 56 over the last 48 hours.
Despite the drop in hospital admissions, COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by seven overnight and are at 221 statewide.
