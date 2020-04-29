Livingston Parish is reporting one new COVID-19 related death to bring the local total to 14, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The death toll in Livingston Parish has increased by three over the last two days after four straight days of no new fatalities. Livingston Parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case.
The case count in Livingston Parish increased by five overnight, and the local total now stands at 190 reported cases, according to the Department of Health.
Livingston Parish is now reporting 2,219 completed tests through commercial labs, an increase of 85 from the previous day, and 39 additional tests completed through the state lab, an increase of one over the last 24 hours.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 43 ventilators in use, with 156 available. There are also 86 ICU beds in use, with 94 available, and 834 total hospital beds in use, with 656 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 27,660 reported cases, an increase of 374 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 1,629 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 37 from the previous day, and 244 patients on ventilators, the same as Tuesday.
The Department of Health reported 44 new deaths on Tuesday to bring the statewide death toll to 1,802. There are currently 54 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there have been 105 new deaths reported in the last two days.
There have now been 156,568 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Edwards will be one of a handful of governors granted a one-on-one meeting with the president.
This week, Edwards officially announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run through Friday, May 15.
While the state has recently seen positive, improving trends statewide regarding new case growth and new hospitalizations, new cases and hospitalizations continue to increase or to plateau in several regions across the state, specifically the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.