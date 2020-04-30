Livingston Parish is reporting one new COVID-19 related death to bring the local total to 15, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The death toll in Livingston Parish has increased by four over the last three days after four straight days of no new fatalities. Livingston Parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case.
The case count in Livingston Parish increased by seven overnight, and the local total now stands at 197 reported cases, according to the Department of Health.
Livingston Parish is now reporting 2,299 completed tests through commercial labs, an increase of 80 from the previous day, and 39 additional tests completed through the state lab, the same as Wednesday.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 47 ventilators in use, with 158 available. There are also 94 ICU beds in use, with 88 available, and 817 total hospital beds in use, with 678 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 28,001 reported cases, an increase of 341 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 1,601 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 28 from the previous day, and 231 patients on ventilators, a drop of 13 in the last 24 hours.
The Department of Health reported 60 new deaths on Tuesday to bring the statewide death toll to 1,862. There are currently 55 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there have been 165 new deaths reported in the last three days.
There have now been 161,309 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Edwards was one of a handful of governors granted a one-on-one meeting with the president.
During the conference, Edwards told Trump that Louisiana — which at one point led the world in the growth of new coronavirus infections relative to its population — has “turned the corner” in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
This week, Edwards officially announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run through Friday, May 15.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
