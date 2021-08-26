Livingston Parish reported six new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, matching the record for the most in a single day since the pandemic began.
So far in August, officials have confirmed 50 COVID-19 deaths in Livingston Parish, by far the most in a single month since the start of the pandemic and nearly twice as many as the next closest month (27 were reported in January).
Livingston Parish has reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 12 LDH reports and at least one in every update since Aug. 6.
The parish added 108 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total this month to 2,979, another record.
Officials also reported 24 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
In other news, 53,533 Livingston Parish residents have now started a vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. That’s a rise of 744 from Monday’s report.
Officials also reported that 1,030 more Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,056.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,696 “probable” cases
-- 247 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 39 “probable” deaths
-- 191,302 total COVID-19 tests
-- 53,533 initiated vaccine series; 43,056 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
