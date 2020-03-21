Livingston Parish has reported its second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
This comes two days after a Livingston Parish resident tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, while at a New Orleans hospital. In a text message to The News, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said his office has been aware of the second confirmed case but had no other information at this time, including where the resident was diagnosed.
Outside of Livingston Parish, neighboring East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes also saw a spike in confirmed cases, reaching 18 and 12, respectively. St. John the Baptist Parish, which borders to the southeast, and Tangipahoa Parish, which borders to the east, also saw increases to nine and three, respectively.
Of the five parishes that border Livingston Parish, only St. Helena Parish to the north as yet to report a positive case.
The coronavirus has surged to 763 confirmed cases across the state, the Department of Health reported Saturday afternoon. That was a 23-percent increase from the morning figures, and the virus has now infected 35 of the state's 64 parishes.
Additionally, the Department of Health also reported four deaths, bringing the statewide total to 20.
