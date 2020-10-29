Livingston Parish reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,227 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported one new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 46,505 tests, a jump of 170 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 181,837 cases; 5,694 deaths; and 2,747,418 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases and 214 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage each fell by one on Thursday to 612 and 79 statewide, respectively. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 94 since Oct. 4 and in six of the last 10 LDH updates.
Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Hurricane Zeta, the Department of Health said it would not be updating hospital-related data on Friday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.