Livingston Parish reported 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday to surpass 900 total cases to date, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
One day after reporting its lowest overnight jump in a week, Livingston Parish experienced another surge in new cases, reporting its third-highest overnight increase since the first case was reported March 19.
The local case count now stands at 904, according to health officials. Since June 23, Livingston Parish has reported 213 new cases.
Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death for the third straight day, leaving the local death toll at 37. The parish has reported eight new deaths since June 1.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, one more than Monday, and 11,275 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 412.
Tuesday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 10.4 percent, better than Monday’s rate (12.9) but still slightly higher than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, the parish’s rate of positivity has been 11.7 percent, lower than the state’s overall rate of 7 percent.
As of Tuesday, officials are now reporting 58,095 total COVID-19 cases to date, an increase of 1,014 from the previous day. That’s the third time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 22 overnight to reach 3,113 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
