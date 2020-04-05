One day after seeing its largest single-day jump in reported cases of the novel coronavirus, Livingston Parish only had three more added to its overall case count, bringing the local total to 67, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Livingston Parish. That was three times greater than the previous record of new cases in a 24-hour period.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has reported 194 tests through commercial labs and one test through the state lab. Those are the same numbers from Saturday.
On Sunday, the novel coronavirus spiked to 13,010 reported cases in Louisiana, which is 514 more than the previous day and the lowest single-day jump in reported cases since March 30. It’s also the first time the novel coronavirus didn’t increase by at least 1,000 reported cases since March 31.
Approximately 1,803 COVID-19 patients are reportedly being treated in Louisiana hospitals, a jump of nearly 80 in the last 24 hours. Of that total, 561 patients are on ventilators, or 31 percent of all hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health.
The reported COVID-19 death toll increased by 68 overnight, bringing the statewide number of fatalities to at least 477. So far, 38 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including one in Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.