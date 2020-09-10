Livingston Parish reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,517 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 69 deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new COVID-19 related death in the last two days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 35,968 tests, a jump of just 178 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 1.6 percent, marking the 17th time in 23 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 155,419 cases; 4,991 deaths; and 2,009,584 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 20 overnight and now stand at 762 statewide, the fewest since June 29 (737).
However, ventilator usage rose by two on Thursday and is now at 125 statewide.
In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move to Phase Three in its reopening plan when the current order expires on Friday, Sept. 11. He added that he will go into a “deep dive” regarding what Phase Three looks like and the gating criteria his decision was based on in a press conference Friday.
