Livingston Parish reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local death toll reached from the coronavirus reached 18 after two straight days of no new reported deaths. Livingston Parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case.
The parish is now reporting 247 positive cases of the coronavirus, based on 2,877 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 121 overnight, and 44 tests from the state lab, an increase of one from the previous day.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 29,996 reported cases, a jump of 323 overnight. There are now 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,013 from last week’s figures.
The Department of Health is reporting 51 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,042 with all but eight of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. The Department of Health is also reporting 73 “probable” deaths.
According to health officials, there are now 1,512 hospitalizations from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous days and the first increase in hospitalizations in the last four days. However, the Department of Health also reported 194 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, which is a drop of 26 in the last 24 hours after two days of increases.
There have now been 188,231 completed tests, either through the state lab (8,616) or commercial labs (179,615).
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Starting this week, the governor will hold three COVID-19 press briefings a week at the Louisiana State Capitol. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Edwards has spoken to the media five times a week.
Edwards is next scheduled to address the media on Wednesday, May 6.
