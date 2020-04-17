The COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish increased by two overnight, bringing the local total to seven, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
That’s the second day this week Livingston Parish reported multiple deaths. This week, the parish has reported six new fatalities since the first was confirmed April 1.
The overall case count in Livingston Parish reached 142, an increase of six in the last 24 hours. The parish is also reporting 406 completed tests through commercial labs — up by seven from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 47 ventilators in use, with 159 available. There are also 86 ICU beds in use, with 106 available, and 956 total hospital beds in use, with 793 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators dropped significantly overnight according to the Department of Health, which is now reporting 23,118 positive cases in the state.
The number of reported hospitalizations hit 1,868 on Friday, a drop of 46 from the previous day, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 363, a decrease of 33 in one day. Over the last two days, the numbers of hospital admissions and patients on ventilators have dropped by 75 and 62, respectively.
The reported statewide death toll rose to 1,213, an increase of 57 from the day before and a jump of 329 over the last four days. Fifty-two out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including seven in Livingston Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, which has been converted into a personal protective equipment (PPE) production facility.
