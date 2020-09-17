Livingston Parish reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as well as two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,666 cases in Livingston Parish and 73 deaths. Prior to Thursday, the parish hadn’t reported a new death in three days.
Livingston Parish has reported multiple deaths in one day 11 times since the first confirmed death April 3.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 37,728 tests, a jump of just 108 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at just over 12 percent, marking the eighth time in 29 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 159,304 cases; 5,143 deaths; and 2,123,151 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases and 168 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 15 to 663 statewide. Meanwhile, ventilator usage dropped by one to 106 on Thursday.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
