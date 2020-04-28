Livingston Parish is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the local total to 13, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The death toll in Livingston Parish had remained the same for the four previous days, with the last fatality prior to Tuesday being reported April 23. Livingston Parish reported its first death on April 1, less than two weeks after reporting its first case of the novel coronavirus.
The case count in Livingston Parish increased by two, and the local total now stands at 185 reported cases, according to the Department of Health.
Livingston Parish is now reporting 2,134 completed tests through commercial labs, an increase of 53 from the previous day, and 38 additional tests completed through the state lab, the same as the previous two days.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 42 ventilators in use, with 157 available. There are also 93 ICU beds in use, with 90 available, and 838 total hospital beds in use, with 662 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 27,286 reported cases, an increase of 218 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 1,666 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 17 from the previous day, and 244 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 18 in the last 24 hours.
The Department of Health reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday to bring the statewide death toll to 1,758. There are currently 54 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. Additionally, the Department of Health is reporting 43 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
There have now been 151,108 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (94 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards officially announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run through Friday, May 15.
While the state has seen positive, improving trends statewide regarding new case growth and new hospitalizations, in several regions across the state, new cases and hospitalizations continue to increase or to plateau, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barber shops, bars and casinos, among other things.
Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.
There are three major changes to the governor’s stay-at-home order, including:
-- Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.
-- Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without table-side service.
-- All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.
Additionally, both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health strongly urge everyone to wear masks when in public.
“Again we’re gonna get through this together,” Edwards said Monday. “But we’re only gonna be successful by following the data and the science.”
