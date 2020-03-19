The first Livingston Parish resident to test positive for the novel coronavirus was diagnosed at University Medical Center in New Orleans, Parish President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News.
Because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Ricks was not told the Livingston Parish resident’s name, where the resident lives, the resident’s gender and age, or whether the resident is still in the hospital or back home.
But the fact that a positive case was confirmed in Livingston Parish should make other residents know “that this is real,” said Ricks, who urged people to follow directives from the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.
“I hope it will make people more aware of the guidelines that have been put in place by the governor,” Ricks said. “Anytime you hear about that first positive [case], it kind of jolts you to know that this is real. Stay home if you can, because we know it’s here.”
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, experienced nearly a 30-percent jump in the last 24 hours in Louisiana, surging to 392 confirmed cases in 26 parishes, according to the Department of Health’s Thursday afternoon figures.
There have now been 10 deaths from the coronavirus in Louisiana, which is experiencing one of the fastest rates of spread in the country.
The State Lab had completed 899 tests as of Thursday afternoon, resulting in a positive rate of 43.6 percent. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, officials have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.