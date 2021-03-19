The confirmed COVID-19 case count in Livingston Parish dropped by 14 on Friday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,459 COVID-19 cases and 172 COVID-19 deaths, the same as the previous report.
The parish is also reporting 3,207 “probable” cases, a rise of two, and 21 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 20,367 patients. Of that total, approximately 11,311 have become fully-vaccinated.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 122,289 tests. That includes 102,242 molecular tests and 20,047 antigen tests.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 376,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 63,082 “probable” cases
-- 9,199 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 789 “probable” deaths
-- 6,321,691 total COVID-19 tests
-- 426,243 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,516,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 568,968 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 15 overnight to 399 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 48 of the last 57 LDH updates and by 1,670 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage, however, rose by one to 68 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
