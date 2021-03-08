The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish shrunk by seven overnight, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Additionally, the parish didn’t report new COVID-19 death for the fourth straight day.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,337 COVID-19 cases and 165 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,142 “probable” cases, a rise of eight, and 19 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 117,834 tests. That includes 98,810 molecular tests and 19,024 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 18-24, was 5.50 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 372,843 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,446 “probable” cases
-- 9,044 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 714 “probable” deaths
-- 6,118,876 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 448,730 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by two overnight to 534 statewide. This marked only the seventh time in the last 46 LDH updates that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage also increased, rising by three to 78 statewide.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
