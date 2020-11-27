Livingston Parish’s positivity rate for the novel coronavirus continued to trend in the wrong direction, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In the Department of Health’s latest weekly report, Livingston Parish’s positivity rate came in at 16.30 percent, more than three times the rate set for parishes to loosen certain restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The rate was based on more than 2,800 tests, according to LDH figures.
Livingston Parish continues to trend well above the state average in positivity rate, with the most recent report more than twice as high as the state’s 8.10 percent rate.
In the most recent report, Livingston was one of 10 parishes statewide with a positivity rate above 15 percent (Iberville, Tensas, Caldwell, Madison, Richland, Ouachita, Morehouse, West Carroll, and East Carroll).
The latest reporting period, which tracked the parish’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests from Nov. 12-18, marked the third straight week-to-week increase, according to the Department of Health’s figures.
The rate of positivity was 10.40 percent from Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, which came after three straight weeks of decreasing rates, according to LDH figures. Last week, which tracked tests from Nov. 5-11, the reported rate was 14.60 percent.
In September, Gov. John Bel Edwards amended his COVID-19 emergency orders to allow bars in parishes with low positivity rates to offer on-site consumption. Bars had mostly been regulated to curbside service since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March.
Edwards later modified his order to allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor sporting events in parishes that meet the same 5-percent positivity threshold without an “opt in.”
To be eligible, parishes must have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks.
This week, Edwards signed a new proclamation moving Louisiana back to Phase Two following the state’s recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. The proclamation included a change to stipulations regarding bars.
Under the new order, bars with over 5 percent positivity are allowed to have outdoor on-premises consumption up to 25-percent capacity and no more than 50 people seated at physically distant tables.
To allow indoor service, bars must still be in parishes with less than 5-percent positivity for two straight weeks. Only Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, East Feliciana and Catahoula parishes are able to let bars operate at 25-percent capacity indoors, figures show.
Regardless of what parish they’re in, bars must close at 11 p.m. and only allow people 21 and older, according to Edwards’ order.
Based on the gating criteria, the earliest Livingston Parish could move toward loosening restrictions for bars and sporting events would be after Dec. 9.
Below are the six most recent positivity reporting periods for Livingston Parish and the state.
-- Oct. 8-14: Livingston Parish, 9.50 percent, Louisiana, 4.70 percent
-- Oct. 15-21: Livingston Parish, 8.30 percent, Louisiana 4.60 percent
-- Oct. 22-28: Livingston Parish, 7.60 percent, Louisiana 4.70 percent
-- Oct. 29 - Nov. 4: Livingston Parish, 10.40 percent, Louisiana 5.30 percent
-- Nov. 5-11: Livingston Parish, 14.60 percent; Louisiana, 7.50 percent
-- Nov. 12-18: Livingston Parish, 16.30 percent; Louisiana, 8.10 percent
