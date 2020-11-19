Under the state’s COVID-19 regulations, Livingston Parish bars won’t be allowed to reopen for at least another two weeks.
In the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest report, Livingston Parish’s positivity rate came in at 14.60 percent, nearly three times the rate set for parishes to allow more traditional barroom service amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The rate was based on more than 2,000 tests, according to LDH figures.
Livingston Parish continues to trend above the state average in positivity rate, with the most recent report nearly twice as high as the state’s 7.50 percent rate.
The latest reporting period, which tracked the parish’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests from Nov. 5-11, marked the second straight week-to-week increase, according to the Department of Health’s figures.
The rate of positivity was 10.40 percent from Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, which came after three straight weeks of decreasing rates, according to LDH figures.
In September, Gov. John Bel Edwards amended his COVID-19 emergency orders to allow bars in parishes with low positivity rates to offer on-site consumption. Bars had mostly been regulated to curbside service since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March.
To be eligible, parishes must have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks. Once the gating criteria is met, parish officials have to “opt in” to allow bars to offer on-site consumption.
Even if reopened to the public, bars continue to face harsher restrictions than other businesses, with health officials citing the number of outbreaks connected to that setting. In the LDH latest report, bars were responsible for 47 outbreaks that led to 505 cases.
When open for on-premises consumption, bars can only offer table-side service, must limit capacity to 25 percent, must maintain social distancing measures, and cannot serve alcohol after 11 p.m.
If a parish’s percent positivity reaches 10 percent for two straight weeks, that parish’s bars must return to offering only curbside service.
Edwards later modified his order to allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor sporting events in parishes that meet the same 5-percent positivity threshold without an “opt in.”
Based on the gating criteria, the earliest Livingston Parish could move toward loosening restrictions for bars and sporting events would be after Dec. 2.
Below are the five most recent positivity reporting periods for Livingston Parish and the state.
Oct. 8-14 -- Livingston Parish, 9.50 percent, Louisiana, 4.70 percent
Oct. 15-21 -- Livingston Parish, 8.30 percent, Louisiana 4.60 percent
Oct. 22-28 -- Livingston Parish, 7.60 percent, Louisiana 4.70 percent
Oct. 29 - Nov. 4 -- Livingston Parish, 10.40 percent, Louisiana 5.30 percent
Nov. 5-11 -- Livingston Parish, 14.60 percent; Louisiana, 7.50 percent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.