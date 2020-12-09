A week after showing mild improvement, Livingston Parish has reversed course.
The parish’s positivity rate for the novel coronavirus most recently came in at 14.40 percent, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local rate was based on more than 1,400 molecular/PCR tests, which are the only type of test used to calculate percent positivity, according to health officials. The most recent report covered the week of Nov. 26 - Dec. 2.
The rise in percent positivity comes one week after the parish’s rate dropped to 12.40 percent, which signaled a large fall from the week before of 16.30 percent. The parish’s positivity rate has steadily risen since dropping to 7.60 percent the week of Oct. 22-28.
Livingston Parish continues to trend well above the statewide positivity rate, which was most recently 10.70 percent, the worst since July 23-29 (12.00 percent). It also netted the worst rate of any parish in the capital area.
Additionally, Livingston Parish had the second-highest positivity rate of any of the five parishes in the Northshore Area (LDH Region 9), which combined for a rate of 11.80 percent in the most recent report. Only St. Helena (15.00 percent) had a higher positive rate in the area than Livingston, but it came on around 1,300 fewer tests.
With the positivity rate well above 5 percent, Livingston Parish can’t allow indoor service at bars or 50-percent capacity at outdoor sporting events under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ current reopening plan.
But under the governor’s modified Phase Two order, which is in effect until Dec. 23, bars in parishes with over 5 percent positivity are allowed to have outdoor on-premises consumption up to 25-percent capacity and no more than 50 people seated at physically distant tables.
The rise in percent positivity is showing in other COVID-19 figures for Livingston Parish.
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 184 new cases, the most in a single day in Livingston Parish since the first reported case on March 19. It was the third-highest increase of all 64 parishes on Wednesday, behind only East Baton Rouge and Jefferson parishes.
Livingston Parish also reported a COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, marking the fourth straight day the parish has reported a new death. This marks the third time that Livingston Parish has confirmed at least one new COVID-19 related death in four consecutive days (May 7-10 and July 20-24).
Since Nov. 27, the parish has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, one of its deadliest stretches since the first reported death in early April.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,970 confirmed cases and 96 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 991 “probable” cases, a jump of 159 from Tuesday, and five “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.