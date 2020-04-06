Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish School Board has voted on a resolution that declares a “State of Emergency” and delegates special emergency authority to Superintendent Joe Murphy in matters regarding COVID-19.
The board voted on the resolution during Thursday’s meeting, which was held in an online format in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ call for social distancing.
The resolution, which passed by a 9-0 vote, suspends the ordinary rules of the School Board with regard to the introduction and adoption of resolutions that will pertain to the district’s handling of the novel coronavirus, which reached more than 14,800 reported cases in Louisiana on Monday.
It also grants special authority to the superintendent to make decisions “in order to provide for the most effective and efficient operation of the Livingston Parish School System during this State of Emergency.”
The resolution will be in effect until the School Board votes to lift the state of emergency.
Under the resolution, the superintendent has authority to make decisions and enter into contracts regarding, among other things, meals and distance-learning opportunities for LPPS students — who will be out of school through at least April 30 in accordance with Edwards’ “stay at home order” that has closed all schools statewide — without prior approval from the School Board, as is custom.
The resolution also grants Murphy the power to make all personnel and staffing decisions without seeking “explicit authority” from the School Board, though he is required to make “good and faithful efforts” to inform the School Board of decisions, contracts, and agreements made under the resolution.
The earliest the 26,000-plus Livingston Parish K-12 students would return to school under the governor’s current proclamation would be Friday, May 1. Last month, Murphy ordered all school campuses and operations be shut down amid the public health emergency.
