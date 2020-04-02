The biweekly meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board, scheduled for April 2 at 6 p.m., will be moved to an online format amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the school system.
The meeting will be held online in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay at home” order and social distancing mitigation measures, which will be in effect until at least April 30. All school campuses and buildings are closed through that time.
To view the meeting, visit the homepage of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, at www.lpsb.org, and scroll to the “Public Notices” tab near the bottom.
Underneath “Public Notices,” there is a link that will take visitors to the school system’s Youtube channel, where the meeting will be uploaded via Zoom, an online video communications platform. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Above the link to the Youtube channel, there is also a link for public comment, which will be accepted until 5:45 p.m. Those wishing to leave a public comment must fill out an online form that includes their name, email address, topic (agenda item), and comment. All public comments will be restricted to the items on the agenda, according to the school system.
Agenda items include:
-- Consider, approve, and ratify the Resolution of the Livingston Parish School Board declaring and recognizing a State of Emergency; delegating special emergency authority to the Superintendent; and providing for related matters – Superintendent Alan Murphy
-- In consideration of a resolution providing the issuance and sale of not exceeding Twenty Million Dollars ($20,000,000) of Taxable General Obligation School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, of School District No. 22 of the Parish of Livingston, State of Louisiana - Jason Akers, Foley & Judell, LLP
-- Discussion and action on the approval of a Resolution in Opposition of All Proposed Legislation That Transfers the Administration and Collection of Local Sales & Use Taxes to the Louisiana Department of Revenue – Superintendent Alan Murphy
-- Discussion and action on the approval of a Resolution regarding the State Superintendent of Education – Superintendent Alan Murphy
-- Approval of Change Order No. 1 for classroom addition, Doyle High School – Ziler Architects, “Professional of Record; McLin Construction, LLC, Contractor– Jim Ziler
-- Approval of Change Order No. 2 for Denham Springs Elementary School - Ziler & Associates, “Professional of Record”; Blount General Contractors, LLC, Contractor – Jim Ziler
-- Ratify bids for Bid 20-01: CNC Large Format Flatbed Cutter for LPPS Print Shop - Purchasing & Billing Accountant Denee Aydell
-- Ratify ACT 705 Requirements for Board Members - Superintendent Alan Murphy
-- Approval of payment of invoices
