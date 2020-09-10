An announcement regarding the Livingston Parish Public Schools “Start Strong” reopening plan will come on Friday, Sept. 11, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state will advance to Phase Three in its reopening plan when the current order expires on Sept. 11.
As school district statewide grappled with how to begin the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish school system implemented a hybrid model that combines in-person and virtual learning.
To accomplish that, around 26,000 students were placed in one of four groups: Group A/B students, who alternate days learning on campus and at home; Group C students, who learn in a 100-percent virtual format; and Group D students, who learn traditionally five days a week.
The school system recently added students in grades 3-5 to the list of students who receive daily face-to-face instruction, with students in grades 6-12 remaining on the A/B format.
The school system created the hybrid model to adhere to capacity limitations set by the Louisiana Department of Education. The hybrid model is intact for the local school district while it is in Phase Two of its reopening approach, which mirrors the phase Edwards has set for the state.
According to the “LPPS Start Strong” plan, students would receive face-to-face instruction five days a week under Phase Three while all learning would be done virtually under Phase One.
Under Phase Three, group sizes in schools increase from 25 to 50 while bus capacity increases from 50 percent to 75 percent, according to guidelines from the Department of Education.
