The Livingston Parish Public Schools system has released a survey to determine how many parents/guardians plan on driving their children to and from school or have them ride the bus when in-person instruction begins this school year.

The deadline to complete the survey is Tuesday, July 14, and officials ask that it be filled out for every child attending a Livingston Parish public school.

Around 26,000 students in grades K-12 go to 44 schools in Livingston Parish.

“Transportation is a key factor in planning for a strong start for the 2020-2021 school year,” the district said in a statement. “To assist in planning we need to gather information regarding student transportation.”

The survey continues the district’s efforts to determine how the opening of school will look like in August amid the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Joe Murphy released the district’s phased reopening plan on Tuesday, saying details will be finalized after the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) releases its own set of guidelines next week.

All schools statewide closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year on March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19, which initially hit Louisiana harder than all but a handful of states.

After Louisiana began to see signs of flattening the curve, the disease has seen a resurgence over the last three weeks, with new cases and hospitalizations trending toward alarming levels and putting a traditional start to the 2020-21 school year in doubt.

According to the plans released on Tuesday, LPPS officials are defining three general plans for reopening: Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three. These options give general structural plans that “can be quickly implemented to meet new guidelines,” Murphy said.

Phase One would entail an all-virtual format, while Phase Two would be a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction. Phase Three, “the most desired” phase, would welcome students back to their home campuses with social distancing provisions in place, including some restrictions on activities during the school day to remain within established guidelines.

The superintendent said the district will announce which phase it opens in and release more details no later than July 17.

Along with filling out the seven-question transportation survey, the district is encouraging parents/guardians to drive their children to school “when possible” to reduce the number of students on the bus at one time.

This goes along with guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, which worked with the Louisiana Department of Health over the past month to develop public health guidelines and best practices to support school reopening.

To find the survey, click here.