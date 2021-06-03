After a trying year on the healthcare front amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Livingston Parish Public Schools system will increase its pool of nurses for next school year.
The initiative, which was introduced during an Athletic/Staff committee meeting last month, passed by a 6-2 vote at the May 20 School Board meeting.
The approved proposal allows the district to hire an additional 17 licensed practical nurses (LPN) for the 2021-22 school year, which would place at least one nurse on every elementary campus. The district currently has 28 full-time school nurse positions, including 17 registered nurses (RN) who serve students on multiple campuses and supervise the LPNs.
The new hires will increase the district’s nursing department to about 50 employees, which includes a handful of health service paraprofessionals.
After voting to increase the nursing staff, the School Board then voted 6-2 in favor of restructuring the position of nursing coordinator, expanding it from a 182-day position to a 240-day position. The approved proposal also raised the daily rate of pay for the position at a 1.45 index.
Officials said the added staff and expanded nursing coordinator position will help alleviate issues that arose during the previous school year in which the LPPS nursing staff managed nearly all COVID-19 related issues, most notably contact tracing.
During an Athletic/Staff committee meeting regarding the proposed measures, Superintendent Joe Murphy said contact tracing “was by far the hardest thing this year,” and it will remain in place for next year.
In a statement following the vote, Murphy said the pandemic “increased the demand for healthcare professionals to be on our campuses to respond to the needs of our students,” something he noted “is especially the case for those students who lack sufficient private healthcare.”
Murphy added that the expanded staff initiative will be in place for next school year and “will allow the district greater flexibility and response to the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as offering more comprehensive health services to the students in the district.”
“In many cases, our school nurses are the frontline providers for these children,” Murphy said.
Nursing Coordinator Jennifer Wilkinson said the district’s need for on-campus medical staff has risen over the past year due to COVID-19 guidelines, especially with nurses being solely responsible for conducting contact tracing.
Additionally, Wilkinson said student medical needs “have increased considerably” over the years, as more students have identified special needs that require greater care from licensed professionals rather than unlicensed staff or paraprofessionals.
As an example, Wilkinson noted that diabetic students may need nurses to calculate their insulin dosage and administer their daily intake of insulin.
School nurses routinely administer medications and care for students, arrange health services for students with disabilities, and perform vision and hearing screenings across multiple grades to identify health concerns.
And as the district has grown, so, too, has the nursing department’s workload. In a statement, Wilkinson said her department has “easily” seen a 20-percent increase in school nurse services in the last five years.
The district serves around 26,000 K-12 students in 45 schools.
“The level of care that is required for many of our students must be administered by a licensed professional, and often, even specialized training in certain types of care is required,” she said.
Not all board members agreed that now was the time to make such changes.
Devin Gregoire, of District 9, and Kellee Dickerson, of District 2, both voted against increasing the nursing staff and restructuring the nursing coordinator position, saying the district should first take care of its existing employees such as teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and others.
During the board meeting, Gregoire acknowledged that the past year “has been hard on everybody” but added that “we have people in our organization right now that we really need to take care of first.”
“While I’m not opposed to any of these program changes, the timing really needs to come after we take care of our own in-house people before we start adding people or changing job descriptions,” he said.
“There are inequities across the district… in different positions. I’m not saying anyone is more important than the other, but my opinion is we have other pressing needs that need to be addressed before this is addressed.”
Added Dickerson: “My vote today has nothing to do with the amazing job that these [employees] do. It’s just based on timing.”
The costs for the 17 LPNs, including benefits, will run around $800,000, or roughly $47,000 per employee. However, the initiative has the chance to be cost-neutral, Murphy said.
Approximately 50 percent of the costs will be paid through the federally-backed Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which was awarded to state educational agencies nationwide to address the impact of the pandemic.
The remaining 50 percent will be paid through the school system’s general fund, though the district plans to seek Medicaid reimbursement for this portion since many nurses service the district’s underprivileged population.
Nurses will receive specialized training on those allowable expenses and reimbursements, Murphy said.
“Because of the need that’s in our district, we are anticipating that 50 percent of the salaries for these new hires will be covered through Medicaid reimbursements,” Murphy said. “Clearly, we will be meeting a need that the federal government has recognized as one it will assist in funding.”
During the Athletic/Staff committee meeting last month, Human Resource Director Bruce Chaffin said the new positions will be placed on one-year contracts through the end of the next school year. After that, district leaders will “review the sustainability of those positions moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.