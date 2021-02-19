The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will administer COVID-19 vaccines to employees who wish to receive theirs through the district, news that comes after the state announced it was making vaccinations available to K-12 teachers and support staff.
Superintendent Joe Murphy detailed the process in a letter sent out to employees on Friday, one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was increasing the pool of those eligible for a vaccine beginning on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 4,000 employees, which includes teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, central office staff, and others.
“While there is still much uncertainty as to how the state will make vaccinations available to school districts across the state in the coming days and weeks, we have begun working with local health officials and pharmacies to make necessary preparations,” Murphy said in a statement Friday. “At the same time, we have compiled a list of local pharmacies where employees can now make appointments for vaccinations on their own.”
In his letter to employees, Murphy said the district expects to receive batches of the COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week, though the type of vaccine and actual number of doses available for distribution through LPPS is still unknown.
Murphy discussed Edwards’ announcement near the end of Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board and said his office would be releasing information “to make sure all of our employees are aware of the availability of the vaccine.”
“We are still waiting on the actual number of distributions,” Murphy said. “But we feel like we can work through that, and we would certainly want to start this process as quickly as we possibly can.”
According to Murphy’s letter, the school system will administer the vaccine through an electronic sign-up form that employees must fill out before making an appointment with the district’s nurse professionals.
Vaccinations will take place at the Suma Professional Development Center once the district has the vaccine doses.
Murphy also released a list of the pharmacies and clinics in Livingston Parish currently offering the vaccine if employees wish to go elsewhere for a vaccine.
- Albany Drugs 19067 Florida Boulevard Albany https://www.albanydrugstore.com/contact (225) 567‐7772
- Bernard's Family Pharmacy 34876 Highway 1019 Denham Springs https://www.bernardsrx.com/contact (225) 667‐4286
- Cypress Pharmacy 2920 South Range Avenue Denham Springs https://cypresspharmacyla.com/about/ (225) 998‐1800
- James Drug Store 257 Florida Boulevard SE Denham Springs https://www.jamesdrugstore.com (225) 665‐5186
- Walmart Pharmacy #4679/Denham Springs 34025 LA Highway 16 Denham Springs https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (225) 271‐2314
- Livingston Parish Health Unit 20399 Government Boulevard Livingston (225) 686‐7017
- Chris' Pharmacy and Gifts 18525 Highway 22 Maurepas https://www.ChrisRx.com (225) 267‐4340
- Chris' Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, LLC 18590 Highway 16 Port Vincent https://www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com/contact (225) 698‐6888
- Springfield Drug Store 31696 Highway 22 Springfield https://www.springfielddrugstore.com/contact (225) 294‐5045
- RxOne Livingston 5000 O'Donovan Boulevard Walker (877) 612‐8653
- Walmart Pharmacy #2822/Walker 28270 Walker Road S Walker https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (225) 667‐6398
- RKM Primary Care Livingston 28315 S Frost Road Livingston, LA 70754 225-283-1356
- RKM Primary Care Springfield 27124 Hwy 42 Springfield, LA 70462 225-395-8022
- Southeast Community Health Systems 30575 Old Baton Rouge Hwy Hammond, LA 70403 actually in Albany 225-306-2050
Though vaccination is not being required, Murphy said the district is encouraging employees to “take advantage” of the opportunity. Murphy said the district’s vaccination plan was submitted to and approved by the Louisiana Department of Education and added that, “We’re ready to move forward with this.”
Fully vaccinated individuals, vaccinated two weeks or more, are not required to quarantine if exposed within 90 days and have remained asymptomatic, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“One of the big positives for people becoming vaccinated now is that after two weeks of being fully vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine for 90 days,” Murphy told School Board members.
“I think that’s really important because that allows us to keep our employees in our system at least through the end of the school year so we can provide the best education we possibly can.”
