The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will update the community weekly on news related to the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced in a recent video.

In the near 7-minute video, which was uploaded to the district’s Youtube page last Friday, Murphy said the district will release information every Friday on the previous week’s activities. The release will include “any update on COVID-19 related news or numbers and our progress during this challenging time.”

The information will be sent out through the district’s social media channels, the district journal, and the school system’s website, Murphy said. He added that parents can contact their school principal “if more information is needed.”

“At Livingston Parish schools, we are committed to keeping our parents, employees, and the greater community informed of our progress during this school year,” Murphy said.

Last week, the district announced that 141 students and 17 employees were in quarantine due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

In his video, Murphy said those numbers include those that were considered close contacts, those who were symptomatic, those who were not determined to be positive, and some positive cases, “both symptomatic and asymptomatic.”

The number of people in quarantine last week represented roughly a half-percent of the district’s 30,000 students and employees.

Murphy said the district hopes “to keep these numbers at a minimum” and cited the implementation of “strict policies to monitor the health of those on our campuses, to create learning environments that abide by social distancing measures, and to require masks be worn by all as best we can.”

The measures are in line with suggested guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education for reopening schools.

“We are confident that these strategies have been proven to be effective in maintaining safe environments that lessens the risk of exposure,” he said.

However, given the virus’ rampant spread in Louisiana — which is near the top nationally in cases per capita — Murphy said there will likely be more cases throughout the school year, a sentiment shared by Gov. John Bel Edwards multiple times over the summer.

“All public school systems are microcosms of the communities they represent,” Murphy said. “That means the issues and concerns we face in our home are the same that bleed into the school system. That means until the COVID cases cease to happen, we will have cases impact our employees and students.”

The 2020-21 school year officially kicked off on Aug. 7, when students returned to Livingston Parish campuses for the first time in nearly 150 days. Schools statewide closed in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and that closure was later extended to the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

Livingston Parish was one of the first school systems in the Greater Baton Rouge area to bring students back to campus this year.

Currently, the local school district is in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which features a mixture of on-campus and online instruction, depending on the grade level of the student. Under Phase Two, schools are only allowed to have 50 percent of their students on campus at any given time.

The district’s phased reopening approach mirrors the phase Edwards has set for the state.

As of last week, Murphy said the district was reporting 26,200 enrolled students — higher than the enrollment at the start of last school year and more than when the school system closed in March.

On-campus learners are placed into one of three groups: Group A and Group B students, who alternate days learning on campus and at home, and Group D students, who attend school in person five days a week.

Group C students are the virtual learners, who must commit to the structure for a full grading period, which could be nine weeks or a semester, depending on the grade level. Those who participate in the virtual option will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band, and other school clubs.

In Livingston Parish, there were 2,980 students who opted for 100 percent virtual instruction out of COVID-19 health concerns, according to a message on the LPPS Journal.

Murphy added that all teaching positions “are full.”

“We have started our school year with a full team,” Murphy said.

In his video message, Murphy said the district’s efforts “can only be as effective as those efforts that occur in our homes” and asked parents to continue to limit their children’s “potential exposure” so students “do not inadvertently expose others on our school campuses.”

“We ask that you understand that the COVID pandemic is a community event and we need the support of our community for our schools to be successful,” he said.

Murphy also thanked parents, students, teachers, and staff for their “patience and cooperation working through the many changes and adjustments that have been necessary.”

“I know that adapting to these new circumstances can be challenging for some and even cause stress for others,” Murphy said. “We understand and we want to work with you the best we can to ensure that every child receives a quality education through our system given these current circumstances. Please continue to exercise understanding as we search for solutions daily.”

To view Murphy’s video message, click here.