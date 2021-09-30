Livingston Parish students will no longer have to quarantine if they are deemed a “close contact” to a COVID-19 case, a new policy that falls in line with updated guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education.

Superintendent Joe Murphy made the announcement in a statement released Thursday, one day after the Department of Education empowered school systems to implement the “parent choice option.”

“Livingston Parish Public Schools will continue to comply with state guidelines as it relates to policies and procedures related to our efforts to avoid and lessen the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement.

Under the new policy, parents and guardians of close contacts will be given the option to quarantine their child or allow them to stay in school. This means the mandatory quarantine period for students defined as a close contact — which has been in place since the start of the 2020-21 school year — will no longer be required.

The new policy is now in effect, and Murphy said employees or students who are currently quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure will be allowed to return “as long as they are asymptomatic.”

Murphy said the district will also provide a weekly listing of free COVID testing sites within Livingston Parish, as per guidelines from LDOE. The list will be posted on the district website, at www.lpsb.org, as well as on the district’s social media feeds.

School nurses will also make free testing site information available to their campus communities, Murphy said.

“Our school system will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our students and employees,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our school nurses will continue to contact the parents or employees of close contacts and make them aware of all options available through our school system, pertaining to quarantines.”

Murphy noted that Livingston Parish Public Schools “reserve the right to update the guidelines if further guidance from the state’s governing agencies is issued.”

“It is important that we continue to work together to create the safest environment we can for our communities,” he said.