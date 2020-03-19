The tips are pretty basic.
Wash your hands. Wipe down any commonly-touched surfaces. Avoid touching your face.
But as simple as they sound, these tips can be life-saving, says the Livingston Parish Public Schools director of nursing.
“These are basic common things we should be doing anyway,” Jennifer Wilkinson said. “Right now, they’re more important than ever.
Wilkinson was one of a series of guests who talked about the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic for the Livingston Parish community during a live show filmed by LPPS officials on Thursday, March 19.
During her segment, Wilkinson, who was a medical/surgical nurse before becoming a school nurse 18 years ago, gave students and parents tips for how to “flatten the curve” of the growing coronavirus, or COVID-19, which had reached 347 cases in 17 parishes across Louisiana as of Thursday morning.
Hand washing is “the No. 1” way to slow the spread of disease, Wilkinson said. She advised people to wash their hands thoroughly “with warm water and soap for 20 seconds.”
Wilkinson, who was a school nurse for eight years before being promoted to director of nursing 10 years ago, also encouraged people to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze and to avoid touching one’s face.
“If you touch an object with COVID and touch your face, you have the chance of getting infected,” she said.
It is also important to wipe down frequently-used surfaces such as cell phones, doorknobs, desktops, tables, and keyboards, Wilkinson said. The most effective way to ensure a surface is free of germs is by cleaning from a daily mixture that contains 1/3 cup of bleach and a gallon of water (or 4 tablespoons of bleach and a quart of water).
Those recommendations are from the CDC, Wilkinson said.
“The most important thing is [to clean] frequently-touched surfaces,” she said. “You can clean things like your bedding every week, but you want to wipe down those common surfaces as often as possible.”
Though there’s been a growing demand for hand sanitizer, Wilkinson said it doesn’t beat washing your hands “the right way.” But if you do use hand sanitizer, make sure it contains “at least 60 percent alcohol,” she said.
“Hand washing is always the best,” Wilkinson said. “Use sanitizer if you can’t wash your hands, but you always want to wash your hands, especially now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.