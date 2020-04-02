The Livingston Parish Public Schools system is reviewing guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education and reaching out to high school principals to determine a course of action regarding seniors who were set to graduate this spring, Superintendent Joe Murphy told The News on Thursday.
“We are reviewing the guidance [from the Department of Education] and identifying questions and concerns in order to be sure we address the needs of every senior,” Murphy said in a text message.
The message from Murphy came shortly after the Department of Education announced it was leaving it up to local school systems to decide whether high school seniors who were on track to graduate before the COVID-19 outbreak have met course requirements.
Local school systems, in consultation with parents and students, have the authority to decide whether students earn a grade or simply a “pass” or “fail” notation, according to the Department of Education.
The uncertainty surrounding soon-to-be graduates is one of many repercussions from the novel coronavirus pandemic, which saw a 42-percent reported increase in one day to 9,150 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health.
The status for seniors grew even more uncertain on Thursday, when Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was officially extending his “stay at home” order through April 30.
Many schools in the state were originally scheduled to end in mid to late May. In Livingston Parish, schools were set to conclude the 2019-20 school year on May 22, which would leave less than a month of school after the current order is lifted.
Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux made the announcement regarding seniors and graduation Thursday, releasing guidance to school systems about how to ensure seniors who were set to graduate this spring can still do so “on-time and without penalty.”
“This special time for seniors across the state has been disrupted by the COVID-19 event, and we are sensitive to the uncertainty this has caused to the students and their families,” Scioneaux said.
“We want to support and reassure them that the path forward and the ability to follow their dreams remains.”
The guidance from the Department of Education comes after weeks of consultation with leaders from rural and urban school systems, higher education, state education boards, and state government, Scioneaux said.
The recommendations, which address some of the questions for seniors that have surfaced since the shutdown of public schools, are explained by the Department of Education and can be found at www.louisianabelieves.com.
School systems are to determine if students “have demonstrated proficiency in the grade-level content and/or courses to award credit.” If they have not, schools can provide options to help students meet credit requirements via distance learning options, online coursework, written work packets, project-based learning, portfolios, proficiency exams, or work-based learning.
Traditional standardized exams have been waived by federal officials, and the ACT, which measures college readiness, will now be held June 2. If a senior has not had the opportunity to take the ACT, it is not required for graduation, though it still may be needed for scholarships.
For seniors currently taking dual-enrollment courses, there are several completion options.
The Board of Regents will soon introduce a policy recommendation that will allow students to finish the course via distance learning, opt for an “in progress” designation that gives them until Aug. 31 to complete the course, or use an “administrative withdrawal” designation to exit the course with no credit and nothing posted to their official college transcript.
Requirements for students to earn college tuition aid through the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) remain unchanged, according to the Department of Education, which urges students opting for a pass/fail in courses to consult their high school counselors on what taking that route could mean for TOPS eligibility.
While the state’s financial aid access policy has been waived this year, students are still encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to offset the cost of post-secondary education and training. The FAFSA remains a requirement for TOPS and other state and federal financial aid.
In regards to graduation, diploma printing is currently on track, according to the Department of Education, and diploma and diploma seal shipments are scheduled to arrive on time.
Local school systems and individual schools can continue to plan graduation ceremonies and determine class rankings. This year, schools may host virtual graduation ceremonies or host in-person gatherings later in the summer “once it is safe to do so,” even if students will be considered graduates in May.
School systems are to determine how to calculate grade point averages (GPAs) to determine class rankings and other honors.
