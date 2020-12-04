Joe Murphy, superintendent of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The announcement was made in a statement released from the school system Friday afternoon. According to the statement, Murphy received a test and “self-quarantined immediately after exhibiting symptoms earlier this week.”
“He remains at his home and is successfully managing his symptoms,” the statement said.
In the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health, the school system didn’t report a new COVID-19 case among students or faculty/staff/volunteers for the week of Nov. 23-29, which was Thanksgiving break.
So far, Livingston Parish has reported 239 cases among students and 92 cases among staff, according to LDH figures.
Last week, Murphy said the Livingston Parish school system would remain in Phase Three of its reopening plan through the rest of the semester. Phase Three allows for face-to-face learning five days a week for all students.
Murphy’s announcement came after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to move the state back to a modified version of Phase Two amid a third surge of the coronavirus. However, Edwards left it up to local school districts to determine how they would continue to operate.
Following Edwards’ announcement, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway authorized each school district to continue in their Phase Three plans, if they wished.
The Christmas break for Livingston Parish schools begins Dec. 21. Students will return to school for the second semester Jan. 5, 2020.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 26,000 students and 4,000 employees in 44 schools.
