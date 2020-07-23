The Livingston Parish Public Schools system has contracted Guarantee Restoration Services, a restoration company in the Gulf Coast for more than four decades, to clean and disinfect every classroom and bus in the district in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Joe Murphy made the announcement in a statement Wednesday evening, adding that along with the parish-wide deep cleaning of facilities and busses, there will be “enhanced cleaning efforts” daily at each school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parish has around 26,000 students in grades K-12 spread across 44 campuses. In a typical year, well over half of those students utilize the bus system, which traditionally runs more than 1,000 routes per day.

“The number one priority of the district is the safety, health and well-being of students, employees and local communities during this time of planning for reopening school,” Murphy said.

This isn’t the first time Guarantee Restoration Services, founded in 1974, has serviced the district. The company managed much of the cleanup in the parish following the August 2016 flood, when multiple campuses were ravaged by flood waters.

Shawn Folks, CEO of Guarantee Restoration Services, said his team is working closely with school officials to “effectively find solutions for the district’s cleaning needs.”

“With the unique challenges and evolving understanding of COVID-19, we are honored to be part of a cost-effective strategy to the Livingston Parish community,” Folks said.

“By using Bioesque botanical disinfectant, we are minimizing harmful chemicals being introduced into the school buildings. Additionally, we are able to ensure the health and safety of teachers, staff and students upon their return next school year.”

In addition to the cleaning efforts to reopen the schools, Murphy said each school will incorporate enhanced cleaning efforts in their day-to-day routines. This includes hand wiping of contact areas in classrooms and buses daily, as well as the frequent use of electrostatic sprayers to better disinfect those areas.

Last school year, the district invested in electrostatic sprayers to minimize the spread and impact of the flu and flu-like symptoms throughout the campuses.

Regarding the bus fleet, each school bus operator will be required to sanitize the school bus after each individual route. Bus drivers will have access to the Victory Electrostatic Sprayers through the schools they serve.

While at school, students will also be given multiple opportunities to wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

“We have made every effort to ensure Livingston Schools will offer quality instruction and educational opportunities for all our students, no matter their individual circumstance,” Murphy said.

“At the same time, we are following guidelines, working to create cleaner, safer environments and supporting healthier choices and habits to ensure our schools remain safe for everyone.”

The upcoming school year is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 7. Following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement to keep Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening, school leaders anticipate beginning the school year in Phase Two of the “LPPS Start Strong” plan, which was unveiled last week.

Phase Two features a mixture of distance and in-person instruction, dependent on the grade level of the student.