Employees of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system now have a “clean slate” of COVID-19 leave days for the second semester.
According to a newly-approved plan, district employees are now eligible for up to 10 calendar days of leave related to a positive COVID-19 case or seven calendar days for close contact with a positive case.
Those days will be retroactive to the start of the New Year and will run through March 31. The COVID leave days are calendar days and not work/school days.
Once employees exhaust their COVID-19 leave days, they must use their personal sick leave days, according to the plan.
COVID-19 leave has become a hot topic over the last several weeks after the federally-approved mandatory leave expired at the end of 2020. Prior to the expiration, school system employees, among others, were eligible for 10 days of leave to cover days they couldn’t work due to COVID-19 quarantining.
But those days expired Dec. 31 with the 2020 tax year, as it was a federal tax credit that reimbursed districts. The latest federal coronavirus relief package did not include a new credit for this year.
Superintendent Joe Murphy discussed the issue during the first School Board meeting of the year on Jan. 7, saying his office was in the midst of “exploring local options” to present in a later meeting.
“We understand that this is a critical issue for all our employees,” Murphy said at the time. “And this is an issue that will be a priority moving forward.”
On Jan. 19, Human Resources Director Bruce Chaffin presented three proposals for COVID-19 leave to the Athletic/Staff Committee. Chaffin’s recommendation of “a separate, stand-alone leave from the first semester” was ultimately the one approved by the School Board.
The addition of leave days is a local option, Murphy said. He added that the district would incorporate the local leave time into any extension that Congress may enact for this year.
“It’s important to note the COVID leave days are being granted by the local district – not by the state or federal governments at this time,” Murphy said. “We will certainly incorporate this change with any that might be issued by the state or federal government in the future.
“We also will review our policy again at its expiration date of March 31 to determine if additional action is needed to readdress the issue.”
The Livingston Parish School Board voted 7-0 to give employees a “clean slate” of COVID sick days for the new year, regardless of whether they had used any or all their previous COVID leave.
School Board members Kellee Dickerson (District 2) and Frank Parrino (District 8) were absent from Thursday’s meeting.
There are 4,000 employees in the school system, with about 2,500 that require a substitute.
“This is the right thing to do,” Murphy said. “We have employees who have exhausted their COVID leave and many others could be faced with taking emergency sick leave to cover necessary absences in this new semester.
“This policy change recognizes the hardships that COVID is creating for many of our people.”
